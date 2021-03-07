CBRNE Detection Technologies Market Global Opportunity, Trend and Forecast to 225
This report focuses on the Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CBRNE Detection Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global CBRNE Detection Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Argon Electronics
Blucher GmbH
Bruker
FLIR Systems
HDT Global
MSA
TSI
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical Detection
Biological Detection
Radiological & Nuclear Detection
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
First Responder
Postal
Border Control
Private Security
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
