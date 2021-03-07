Cloud Television Market 2019 Global Applications, Recent Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Cloud TV is a cloud-based application used for streaming TV channels, movies, or any show broadcaster on air. Cloud applications can be easily installed on devices such as tablets, phones, media boxes, TVs, and others. One of the major factors driving the cloud TV market is the elimination of cable operators and other video service providers. The cloud TV platform converts video, graphics, and interactive feeds into a single MPEG or HTML feed and delivers it to the set-top boxes on a unicast bandwidth. Cloud TV is fundamentally, a merger of web content and TV in a single stream that is played through set-top-boxes by utilizing IP connectivity. Various features provided by the cloud TV are high definition resolution, browsing on the Internet, email, online gaming, and support for social networking sites such as Facebook, Skype, Twitter, and others. Therefore, users can view different channels with high picture quality. Additionally, this software can customize the subscription plan, video, and content recording and supports meadia streaming.

A key driver of the global cloud TV market is the ability of cloud TV to provide HD capability for internet browsing, email, online gaming, and support for popular social networking platforms such as Skype, Twitter, and Facebook. Based on requirements cloud TV can be customized to suit preferred subscription plans, video, and content recording and others. The high adoption of smart devices such as smartphones and smart TVs is highly conducive to the growth of the global cloud TV market. Additionally, the high demand for HD resolution in content consumption is expected to drive market growth. Another vital factor driving the growth of the global cloud TV market is the pre-installation of cloud TV apps of smart television sets to promote adoption.

Major Key players

Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong),

Ziggo B.V.(Netherlands),

PCCW Limited (Hong Kong),

Charter Communications (US),

Liberty Global plc (UK),

TalkTalk TV Entertainment Limited (UK),

Altice USA (US),

xfinity (US),

Liberty Global (UK),

Brightcove, Inc. (US),

Ooyala, Inc. (Australia)

According to MRFR, Globally, the Cloud TV Market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2017 to USD 3.25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The Cloud TV enables the user to surf videos, movies, TV series or any other content through internet streaming without utilizing a set-top-box. In February 2018, Minerva Networks, an American video compression and broadcast company made its debut in cloud TV services. The company supports a variety of streaming services, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku TV, and Apple TV. Similarly, in March 2018, an integrator of video, voice, and data solutions, Bulk TV & Internet partnered with Aerohive networks to deliver better connectivity to its customers.

Segmentation

MRFR has performed segmentation of the global cloud TV market on the basis of various vital factors which include services, cloud deployment, streaming, end-user, and region. Services available in the cloud TV market include SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. Cloud deployment has been segmented to include public, private, and hybrid. Streaming has been segmented to feature video-on-demand and live streaming. End-users of cloud TV have been segmented into consumers, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, and others. The key regions covered in MRFR’s report on the global market include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America has been observed to have captured the largest share of the global cloud TV market. The region has countries such as the U.S and Canada which were early adopters of cloud TV, thus cementing the regions position the market during the forecast period. The presence of several leading market players in the North American market combined with the growing number of start-ups in the market is expected to drive the growth of the cloud TV market. Moreover, there are several globally renowned service providers and companies in the region that provide video streaming and on-demand services.

The Asia Pacific, however, is the regional cloud TV market which is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The region is witnessing a growing adoption of video streaming among consumers are increasingly adopting smart technology. The market is rife with opportunities for products and services in the local APAC market. Due to the potential the region displays, the APAC market is expected to grow to reach a substantial valuation during the forecasted period.

