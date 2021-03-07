Clown Fish Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The clown fish (also known as the anemonefish) is a small species of fish that is found around tropical coral reefs. The most commonly known species of clown fish is orange with white markings but clown fish can be found in many different colours and can also differ in shape.

Scope of the Report:

The clown fish seen in the market include wild type and captive bred type. For the moment, wild type is keep at the amount of 1 million Pcs, which mainly lives in the Southeast Asian region. Considering the various factors, such as environmental issues, the wild clown fish is estimated to reduce in the market while the captive bred type is increasing.

Clown fish, or anemone fish as they are sometimes known, belong to the Damselfish family that includes sergeant majors and chromids. There are 28 species in the world, they are generally small in size (the largest species attaining 16cm maximum in length), and usually have some orange coloration on their bodies. The most famous, and most sought after, species is the clown anemone fish, Amphiprion percula, which has three white bars narrowly edged in black across their bodies. They are generally shallower water dwellers, existing in the top 15-20m of the world’s oceans, and are opportunistic planktovores.

The worldwide market for Clown Fish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 78 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Clown Fish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ORA Clownfish

Fisheries Research Institute, Council of Agriculture

Sustainable Aquatics

Sea & Reef

AMF

Zhejiang Mariculture Research Institute

Bali Aquarich

Captive Bred

Aquamarine International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Amphiprion Ocellaris

Maroon Clownfish

Tomato Clownfish

Amphiprion Polymnus

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Aquarium

Home Aquarium

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Clown Fish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Clown Fish, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Clown Fish in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Clown Fish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Clown Fish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Clown Fish Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Amphiprion Ocellaris

1.2.2 Maroon Clownfish

1.2.3 Tomato Clownfish

1.2.4 Amphiprion Polymnus

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Aquarium

1.3.2 Home Aquarium

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ORA Clownfish

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Clown Fish Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ORA Clownfish Clown Fish Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Fisheries Research Institute, Council of Agriculture

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Clown Fish Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Fisheries Research Institute, Council of Agriculture Clown Fish Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sustainable Aquatics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Clown Fish Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sustainable Aquatics Clown Fish Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sea & Reef

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Clown Fish Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sea & Reef Clown Fish Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 AMF

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Clown Fish Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AMF Clown Fish Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Zhejiang Mariculture Research Institute

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Clown Fish Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Zhejiang Mariculture Research Institute Clown Fish Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

