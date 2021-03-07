COMMERCIAL AIR PURIFIER MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Air Purifier Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Air Purifier Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2[dubious – discuss] from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.
The global Commercial Air Purifier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Commercial Air Purifier market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Commercial Air Purifier in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Commercial Air Purifier in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Commercial Air Purifier market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Commercial Air Purifier market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sharp
Philips
Panasonic
Daikin
Coway
YADU
Electrolux
Whirlpool
Midea
Blueair
Samsung
Austin
Beiangtech
Lexy
Market size by Product
Activated Carbon
UV Technology
Ion and Ozone Generator
Other
Market size by End User
Residential
Commercial
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Commercial Air Purifier Manufacturers
Commercial Air Purifier Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Commercial Air Purifier Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Air Purifier Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Air Purifier Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Activated Carbon
1.4.3 UV Technology
1.4.4 Ion and Ozone Generator
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Commercial Air Purifier Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Air Purifier Market Size
2.1.1 Global Commercial Air Purifier Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Commercial Air Purifier Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Commercial Air Purifier Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Commercial Air Purifier Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Commercial Air Purifier Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sharp
11.1.1 Sharp Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Sharp Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Sharp Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.1.5 Sharp Recent Development
11.2 Philips
11.2.1 Philips Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Philips Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Philips Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.2.5 Philips Recent Development
11.3 Panasonic
11.3.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Panasonic Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Panasonic Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.4 Daikin
11.4.1 Daikin Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Daikin Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Daikin Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.4.5 Daikin Recent Development
11.5 Coway
11.5.1 Coway Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Coway Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Coway Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.5.5 Coway Recent Development
11.6 YADU
11.6.1 YADU Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 YADU Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 YADU Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.6.5 YADU Recent Development
11.7 Electrolux
11.7.1 Electrolux Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Electrolux Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Electrolux Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.7.5 Electrolux Recent Development
11.8 Whirlpool
11.8.1 Whirlpool Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Whirlpool Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Whirlpool Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.8.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
11.9 Midea
11.9.1 Midea Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Midea Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Midea Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.9.5 Midea Recent Development
11.10 Blueair
11.10.1 Blueair Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Blueair Commercial Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Blueair Commercial Air Purifier Products Offered
11.10.5 Blueair Recent Development
Continued….
