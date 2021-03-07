Condylar Plate Fixation Market Status and Trend Report 2017-2025

Condylar fractures is a result of trauma caused to the condyle, which is a rounded projection of the bone usually meant for articulation with another bone. Treatment and fixation of condylar fractures are challenging owing to various obstacles faced by health care providers and surgeons such as lack of space during surgery and presence of major blood vessels adjoining the surgical site. Condylar plate fixation is a method employed to treat condylar fractures, wherein the surgeon fixes the fracture site with the condylar plate. Condylar plate fixation depends on various parameters such as the level of deformity of the fracture and the type of condylar fracture viz. dislocation, displacement, and deviated fracture. The design and dimension of a condylar plate is selected depending on the specific site of the fracture.

Growing incidence of traumatic injuries led by increase in the number of road accidents worldwide, rising sports participation in various countries (including the U.S., countries in Europe, and developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India) leading to increase in the number of musculoskeletal sports injuries, and growing elderly population are some of the major factors driving the global condylar plate fixation market. Increasing introduction of new and innovative products in the global condylar plate fixation market by major domestic players and surging demand for condylar plate fixation are some of the factors estimated to drive the global condylar plate fixation market from 2017 to 2025. However, failure of condylar plate fixation in certain cases, increasing rate of incidence of intra-operative and post-operative complications associated with condylar plate fixation, and high cost of the procedure are expected to restrain the global condylar plate fixation market from 2017 to 2025.

The global condylar plate fixation market has been segmented based on product, anatomical site of fracture, part of bone, end-user, and region. Based on product, the condylar plate fixation market has been segmented into straight condylar plates and curved condylar plates. The curved condylar plates segment is expected to register a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to introduction of new products along with growing complexity of condylar fractures demanding unique, curved condylar plates. Based on anatomical site of fracture, the global condylar plate fixation market has been divided into humeral condylar plates, femoral condylar plates, mandibular condylar plates, tibial condylar plates, and others. Among these, the mandibular condylar plates segment is expected to dominate the global condylar plate fixation market from 2017 to 2025, owing to high incidence of mandibular condylar fractures worldwide. Based on part of bone, the global condylar plate fixation market has been segmented into distal, proximal, lateral, and medial. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global condylar plate fixation market between 2017 and 2025, due to factors such as increasing inpatient admissions related to fractures in hospitals worldwide and adequate reimbursements in hospital settings.

Based on region, the global condylar plate fixation market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016, owing to rise in sports participation in the region leading to increasing incidence of fractures, increase in per capita health care expenditure, and developed hospital infrastructure in the region leading to rising demand for new products by patients. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global condylar plate fixation market in 2016, followed by Asia Pacific. The condylar plate fixation market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively high CAGR from 2017 to 2025, due to growing number of road accidents in countries such as China and India and increasing sports participation as well as rising per capita health care expenditure in these countries.

Key players operating in the global condylar plate fixation market include Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Aesculap, Inc., and B. Braun Company.

