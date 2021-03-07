Cooking Oil Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Cooking Oil Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cooking Oil Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cooking oil is plant, animal, or synthetic fat used in frying, baking, and other types of cooking. It is also used in food preparation and flavouring not involving heat, such as salad dressings and bread dips, and in this sense might be more accurately termed edible oil.

Cooking oil is typically a liquid at room temperature, although some oils that contain saturated fat, such as coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil are solid.

There is a wide variety of cooking oils from plant sources such as olive oil, palm oil, soybean oil, canola oil (rapeseed oil), corn oil, peanut oil and other vegetable oils, as well as animal-based oils like butter and lard.

This report focuses on Cooking Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill Agricola S.A

ACH Foods Company Inc

Bunge North America Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ConAgra Foods Inc

CHS Inc

Chinatex Corporation

Richardson Oilseed Ltd

J-Oil Mills Inc

Carapelli Firenze S.P.A

Segment by Type

Rapeseed (canola) oil

Sunflower oil

Palm kernel oil

Soybean oil

Minor vegetable oil

Palm oil

Segment by Application

Biodiesel

Industrial

Food

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Cooking Oil Manufacturers

Cooking Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cooking Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

