Dental Scalers Market to grow at a swift pace by 2025

Dental scaling is a procedure associated with removal of calculus from the subgingival and supragingival area of the teeth. The procedure is carried out with a handheld device known as dental scalers, having a handle, shank, and end part shaped like a hook which allows access to the narrow embrasure spaces between the teeth. Dental scalers can be mechanical or power driven, available in different shapes and styles. With availability of enormous material and designs of dental scalers in the market, dental scalers is relatively easier for the dental professionals to carry out the dental scaling procedure, also known as periodontal therapy, with increased comfort level and reduced stress.

Reduced hand fatigue, rise in patient pool for periodontal esthetics, time efficient technique of scaling, and low requirement of training for dental professionals are expected to drive the global dental scalers market during the forecast period. However, less gentle procedure of power driven scalers and lack of awareness about technologically advanced dental scalers in the emerging countries in the world are likely to restrain the growth of the dental scalers market between 2017 and 2025.

The global dental scalers market can be segmented based on product type, blade type, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global dental scalers market can be bifurcated into mechanical scalers and power driven (oscillatory) scalers. Mechanical scalers can be divided into chisel scalers, curettes, hoes, chisels, and others. Oscillatory scalers can be classified into sonic scalers and ultrasonic scalers. Ultrasonic scalers can be magnetostrictive or piezoelectric. The oscillatory scalers segment captured the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016. The ultrasonic scalers sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the oscillatory scalers segment in terms of revenue, owing to efficiency of these scalers in disrupting the calculus present on the tooth surface and rise in demand for use in subgingival and supragingival area of the mouth. The sub-segment is expected to continue to dominate the segment during the forecast period, attributed to rise in usage in veterinary practice. Based on blade type, the global dental scalers market can be divided into curved blade and straight blade.

The curved blade segment accounted for the largest dental scalers market share in terms of revenue in 2016, due to their rounded design meant to minimize gingival trauma and other tissue injury. The variations in the curvature and flexibility in the curved blade is a major factor likely to drive the segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global dental scalers market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 owing to rise in investments in hospitals to improve health care infrastructure in emerging countries and surge in number of multispecialty hospitals across the globe. However, rise in incidence of dental scalers malignancies among the population and availability of well-qualified dental scalers professionals in the developed countries are expected to propel the growth of the specialty clinics segment during the forecast period.

The global dental scalers market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest dental scalers market share in terms of revenue in 2016. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global dental scalers market during the forecast period. Dominance of North America is attributed to the strategic presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced dental instruments by dental professionals in the region. However, increase in patient pool and rise in awareness among the population about oral care is projected to boost the growth of the dental scalers market in Asia Pacific from 2017 to 2025.

Key players operating in the global dental scalers market are Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, EMS Medical, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Parkell, Inc., Nordent Manufacturing, Inc., and Micron Corporation, among others.

