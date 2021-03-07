Digital Voice Assistants Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Digital Voice Assistants Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 150 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A virtual assistant is a software agent that can perform tasks or services for an individual. Sometimes the term “chatbot” is used to refer to virtual assistants generally or specifically those accessed by online chat (or in some cases online chat programs that are for entertainment and not useful purposes).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Voice Assistants market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Voice Assistants market by product type and applications/end industries.

Our cutting edge research on Digital Voice Assistants provides a clear guide to these emerging technologies, use cases, trends, and business models. It provides a comprehensive analysis of this emerging market across a range of different verticals

The global Digital Voice Assistants market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Voice Assistants.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Artificial Solutions

Baidu

Dialogflow

Google

IBM

LingLong

Microsoft

Nuance

Robin Labs

Samsung

Sherpa

SoundHound

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile OEM-based Assistants

Mobile App-based Assistants

PC OS-based Assistants

Automotive Assistants

Smart Home Audio Assistants

Smart TV-based Assistants

Wearable Assistants

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM Voice Assistants

Consumer Voice Assistant Apps

Enterprise Voice Assistants

