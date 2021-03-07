E-Retail Market in the UK 2018-2023; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth By Amazon, ASOS, H&M, Topshop, New Look, IKEA, Marks & Spencer, Instagram, Pinterest, MADE.com, Wayfair, John Lewis
“E-Retail in the UK 2018–2023”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the e-retail channel. The report analyses the channel, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.
The UK online market is set to reach £55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures. Clothing & footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing & footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.
Scope:
– Despite being a mature sector online, clothing & footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.
— Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.
— Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device — though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.
— Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.
Reasons to buy:
– Use our in-depth consumer and market insight to learn about the growth of the different sectors in e-retail, and the related drivers and inhibitors for each sector.
— Understand why and how consumers shop online for different products, and their shopping journeys.
— Understand which retailers have the most popular online propositions in each sector.
— Understand average annual spend per head online by demographic, sector and device.
Key Players:
Amazon
ASOS
H&M
Topshop
New Look
IKEA
Marks & Spencer
MADE.com
Wayfair
John Lewis
Next
Boots
Superdrug
Hermes
DPD
Tesco
Sainsbury’s
PrettyLittleThing
boohoo.com
Very.co.uk
H&M
Debenhams
WH Smith
In Motion
Waterstones
Foyles
Primark
Missy Empire
Fashion Nova
Public Desire
boohooMAN
Sosandar
B&M
Home Bargains
Poundland
The Range
Wyevale
Dobbies
Notcutts
Ocado
Blue Diamond
Crocus
Bakker
Gardening Express
Patch
Screwfix
AO.com
AppliancesDirect
Apple
Netflix
Spotify
HMV
Morrisons
Waitrose
Aldi
Lidl
AO.com
Instacart
Quipup
Stuart
Gophr
DFS
ScS
Dreams
Sofology
Swoon
AO.com
Loaf
Eve
Simba
Emma
Bensons
Casper
Drunk Elephant
Space NK
Key Points from TOC:
THE HOT ISSUES
WHAT PEOPLE BUY
THE SHOPPER JOURNEY
WHERE PEOPLE SHOP
METHODOLOGY
