ELECTRONIC DISCOVERY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Electronic Discovery market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Hewlett-Packard

IBM Corporation

Kcura Corporation

Zylab

Xerox

Accessdata

Recommind

Guidance Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consultation

Data Collection and Processing

Analytics

Managed Services

Hosted Review

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense Forces

Legal Companies

Government

Energy and Utilities

IT Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Discovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366695-global-electronic-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consultation

1.4.3 Data Collection and Processing

1.4.4 Analytics

1.4.5 Managed Services

1.4.6 Hosted Review

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Discovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Defense Forces

1.5.3 Legal Companies

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 Energy and Utilities

1.5.6 IT Sector

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.5.9 BFSI

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Discovery Market Size

2.2 Electronic Discovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Discovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Discovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Discovery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Discovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Discovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Discovery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Discovery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electronic Discovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Electronic Discovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Symantec

12.1.1 Symantec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett-Packard

12.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Kcura Corporation

12.4.1 Kcura Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.4.4 Kcura Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Kcura Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Zylab

12.5.1 Zylab Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.5.4 Zylab Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zylab Recent Development

12.6 Xerox

12.6.1 Xerox Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.6.4 Xerox Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Xerox Recent Development

12.7 Accessdata

12.7.1 Accessdata Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.7.4 Accessdata Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Accessdata Recent Development

12.8 Recommind

12.8.1 Recommind Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.8.4 Recommind Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Recommind Recent Development

12.9 Guidance Software

12.9.1 Guidance Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction

12.9.4 Guidance Software Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Guidance Software Recent Development

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3366695-global-electronic-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com