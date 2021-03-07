Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Thermostatic radiator valve (TRV) is a self-regulating valve fitted to hot water heating system radiator, to control the temperature of a room by changing the flow of hot water to the radiator. Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves use batteries and electronic thermostats to constantly monitor the temperature of the room and move the pin up and down accordingly.

Scope of the Global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Report

This report focuses on the Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Europe occupied 83.19% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America which accounted for around 9.24% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales. Geographically, Europe was the largest production market in the world, which took about 77.60% of the global production volume in 2017.

The worldwide market for Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.5% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 40 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Segment by Manufacturers

Danfoss

Honeywell

Giacomini

eQ-3

Eurotronic

Global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Segment by Type

Head

Valves body

Global Electronic Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

