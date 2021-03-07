Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence in Europe Market 2019 Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2025

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence in Europe Industry 2019

In Europe, the manufacturing industry is set to be the topmost industry for region’s economic growth. It provides huge business opportunities for domestic and global players and also a bundle of employment opportunities. In Europe, the initiative – Europe 2020 Agenda, digitalization and information communication technology (ICT) are set to be the core points.

Today, the adoption of most of the new technologies has been changing the manufacturing industry landscape. Over the next decades, Europe region is expected to become the manufacturing powerhouse due to rising government initiatives, adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), FDI inflows, M&A and strategic collaboration in the manufacturing industry.

The “Europe EMI” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. At present, the increasing pressure to reduce the operation costs, new revenue business model, the need for better decision making, dynamic operation model, adoption of sensor technologies, robotics, IIoT, Industry 4.0 concept, and advanced cloud computing have led a huge demand for EMI in the manufacturing industry. The larger enterprises are moving towards the adoption of sensor technologies in internal and external (plants) businesses in order to access the real-time information about their manufacturing process. The key players covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Honeywell Inc., HP Inc., Iconics Inc., Acumence, Parsec Automation Corp., etc.

The Europe EMI market is analyzed based on product type – software and services; industry type; enterprise type; and countries – the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and Czech Republic. The services segment holds the major market share compared to software segment. The discrete manufacturing industry segment is expected to hold the major market share compared to process manufacturing industry. The UK, Germany, France and Italy are expected to outperform for EMI adoption followed by Poland, the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

The study covers and analyzes the “Europe EMI” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

