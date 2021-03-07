Epoxy Resin Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Global Epoxy Resin Market Insights

Epoxy Resins, or Polyepoxides have proven to be far more efficient than other resin types. Displaying a range of mechanical properties Epoxy offers a good resistance to water & Chemicals alike, high adhesive strength and a high electrical insulation. Additionally, it can absorb both mechanical and thermal stresses therefore offering stiffness, toughness and heat resistant properties along with the environmental degradation resistance.

Today, Epoxies cover a vast area of application across automotive, aircraft manufacturing and marine industries. Fiber Epoxy composites are used in aircraft engine to enhance the performance of the system. Fiber glass resin composites are now used across transport systems. Other key application areas include construction and electronics sectors. Attributing to its vast uptake in these industries; Epoxy is increasingly garnering the market traction.

Accrediting prominence the market is gaining currently demonstrating the growth prospect; Market Research Future has recently published a study report giving out market insights up to 2023. According to the report, the global Epoxy Resin market is estimated to accrue USD 10,620.5 million by 2023 posting a CAGR of 5.24% during the estimated period 2017-2023.

Epoxy Resin Global Market – Segments

The Epoxy Resin Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Types : Comprises Glycidyl Epoxy and Non-Glycidyl Epoxy.

Segmentation By Technology: Comprises Liquid Epoxy, Waterborne Epoxy, Solvent Cut Epoxy, and other.

Segmentation By Applications: Comprises Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives & Sealants, Marine, and other.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

December 18, 2017 – ADEKA Corporation, Prominent manufacturer for material of chemical and food products, and GH Craft, the Teijin Group’s (composite structure design, development and evaluation unit) jointly presented the latest innovation they have jointly developed – a fibre-to-composite (FtoC) Moulding Process to laminate fibre-reinforced plastics (FRP) in open moulds. The new process is designed to automate resin impregnating, curing and laminating processes while aligning highly oriented fibres. A special new rapid-curing epoxy resin developed by ADEKA enables FRP to be cured in just tens of seconds with GH Craft’s new moulding process using infrared radiation. Large-scale equipment, such as curing ovens and press moulds, are not needed because the FRP can be laminated in an open mould.

December 04, 2017 – Talga Resources Ltd. (Australia) A technology minerals company, announced promising initial test results from epoxy resin-based coatings formulated using Talga’s Talphene® branded graphene, marking a new stage for the company and highlighting the usefulness of graphene as a wonder material.

December 01, 2017 – CPS LED Lighting Launched Innovative Bacteria-Resistant High bay Lighting for the Food Processing Industry. CPS-PSL – made from non-toxic materials with an epoxy resin powder coat that will not chip or peel is one of their innovative new Pres-sure Light LED High Bay Lighting Series (CPS-PSL) featuring NSF certification for food processing applications. The CPS-PSL series also meets IP69K food processing standards and has been tested accordingly to the standard of IEC 60529:2013 degrees of protection, and ISO 20653:2013. Furthermore, they provide a thermal management solution free from the traditional external finning caused by maintaining a high level of optical efficiency.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Epoxy Resin Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per the MRFR analysis, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Global Epoxy Resin Market as of 2016, in terms of the market share. The region is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to rapidly growing construction activities. Asia Pacific market is followed by North America, which is accounted for the second largest number of shares in the Global Epoxy Resin Market, as of 2016. The North America market is set to reach USD 1,556.8 million by the end 2023. Europe is another substantial region in the market, which accounts for 9.28% share of market in 2016. Country wise, China is the leading market, in terms of value and volume, followed by the U.S. In coming years, Latin America is set to emerge as a significant market for epoxy resin, which is estimated to grow at highest CAGR due to rise of major end users in this region.

