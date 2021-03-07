Examination Chairs Market Analysis, Future Growth, Industry Value Chain and Outlook Till 2025

With increase in technological advancements in the health care sector, medical examination chairs have become an inseparable part of a health care setting. Examination chairs are developed in accordance with patients’ demands and the type of therapy. The examination chairs market is highly fragmented with numerous players attempting to develop efficient chairs in terms of ergonomics and quality. Examination chairs must be appropriate in terms of their functionality so as to ensure that they provide optimal comfort to the patient during examination by a health care professional, which is required for creating relaxed atmosphere in the health care facility.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/examination-chairs-market.html

Increased number of health care facilities such as hospitals and specialty clinics across the globe and introduction of electric, powered lifting, and reclining chairs by key manufacturers in the market are major factors expected to drive the global market for examination chairs during the forecast period. However, higher cost of examination chairs and high maintenance required for these chairs are likely to restrain the examination chairs market from 2017 to 2025.

The global examination chairs market has been segmented based on application, operation, feature, and end-user. In terms of application, the examination chairs market has been classified into specialized chairs and general chairs. The specialized chairs segment has been sub-divided into gynecological chairs, dentistry chairs, ENT chairs, podiatry chairs, ophthalmic chairs, blood sampling chairs, and others. The dentistry examination chairs segment is projected to hold the maximum examination chairs market share by the end of 2017, which is attributable to the expanding base of patients requiring dental examinations. However, the gynecological chairs segment is anticipated to generate maximum revenue by 2025, owing to increasing investment by key players in the women’s health field and introduction of gynecological chairs with colored and soft pads by companies.

Based on operation, the global examination chairs market has been divided into electric, mechanical, and electromechanical chairs. The electromechanical chairs segment is estimated to account for the maximum examination chairs market share in terms of revenue by the end of 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment can be attributed to the fact that electromechanical chairs are cost-effective and comfortable for the geriatric population. The ability of electric chairs to attain erect posture of patients and consistent technological advancements in functionalities of these chairs are major factors estimated to boost the electric chairs segment during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41303

In terms of end-user, the global examination chairs market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held a significant examination chairs market share in 2016, owing to emergence of multispecialty hospitals and risen incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases across the world. The specialty clinics segment is expected to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing investments by governments in improvement of the health care infrastructure, growing patient pool, and rising awareness among patients about routine health checkups.

Geographically, the examination chairs market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum examination chairs market share in 2016, which is attributable to the increased health care spending of the people in the region and risen number of health care facilities in the U.S. and Canada. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well, due to the rising inclination of health care professionals toward reclining and self-adjustable examination chairs. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding examination chairs market between 2017 and 2025, due to growing geriatric population in the region and increased prevalence of chronic disorders in China and India.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=41303

Major players operating in the global examination chairs market are Medifa-Hesse AG, Global Surgical Corporation, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Marco, Lojer Group, ACTIVEAID, Inc., AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH, Briot USA, A-dec Inc., Inmoclinc SA, and Favero Heath Projects.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com