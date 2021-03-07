Frozen Fruits Vegetables Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share And Key Trends-2027

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Overview

Due to the increasing demand of frozen fruits and vegetables products, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on ‘Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022’ that the frozen vegetable market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR while achieving huge growth.

The demand for healthy convenience food is increasing, globally. The frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient in use with no extra efforts required to clean and cut them as in fresh fruits and vegetables. The number of women and men working is on increase, so need for such convenience is the need of the day. The trend of making fruit smoothies, with frozen fruits it is easy to make smoothies which will increase the sales of frozen fruits in upcoming years. Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and packed fruit and vegetables are preferred which is creating an opportunity for key players to penetrate the market.

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Competitive Analysis

The key players are undergoing strategic moves of mergers and acquisitions to expand their business in frozen fruits and vegetables. Joint ventures are also one of the strategic moves. For instance; Agrokor and Ardo signed a Joint Venture agreement to enable Vinka to become a leading manufacturing plant of frozen fruits and vegetables in Eastern Europe. Product packaging and promotions are also among the focus areas of the manufacturers.

The key players profiled in global frozen fruits and vegetables market are Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France) among many others.

Key Findings:

Increase in demand for confectionery, bakery and dairy products specifically in berries will drive demand for kiwi and apricots among the frozen fruit segments

Increase in demand for RTE foods will drive demand for frozen spinach and other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments

Volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with more than 50% share. With rise in disposable incomes in India and China and growing demand for healthy foods will drive higher demand for frozen fruits

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Segments

The Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type

Fruits

Vegetables

On The Basis Of Form

Whole

Pureed

Dried

Others

On The Basis Of Application

Fruit- Fruit juices & Smoothies

Breakfast Cereals

Salads & Desserts

Bakery Foods

Yoghurts

On The Basis Of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

