Genome Editing Market 2018 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Market Research Report

Global Genome Editing Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Genome Editing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Genome editing market is technique in which DNA is inserted, deleted, modified or replaced in the genome of a living organism. It has broad range of applications in cell line engineering, genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering, animal genetic engineering and other applications. Further, the technologies used for the genomics editing includes CRISPR-based genome editing, TALEN-based genome editing, zinc finger nucleases and other technologies. The genomics editing market is significantly growing as government is providing funding for genome editing research to various companies such as Caribou Biosciences, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

CRISPR/Cas systems rely upon CRISPR-associated (Cas) proteins and have the potential to carry out alter gene expression or genome editing functions. The CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing systems components can be combined in various ways for several gene editing applications. CRISPR-Cas Systems has wide application in Gene silencing, DNA-free CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, and Homology-directed repair (HDR). CRISPR-Cas systems products include CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing, CRISPR Guide RNA, Cas9 Nuclease, CRISPR Controls and Detection Primers, and CRISPR-Cas9 Screening Libraries.

On the basis of geography, North America is considered to be dominating region with the highest market share and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is mainly due to the research grants and funding by government institutes and increasing genome editing application for the treatment of cancer. The key driving forces expected to boost the market of genomics editing in North America are increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases and increasing trend of personalized medicine. Furthermore, Europe region is also considered to be one of major region mainly due to the presence of a large number of academic institutes and availability of funding for life science research. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region due the government initiatives to support healthcare research and crop research initiatives in the region. The report includes detailed market overview, market segmentation, market determinants, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, company profiling, patent analysis, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Key players of genomics editing market include Exonics Therapeutics, Inc., Genscript, Horizon Discovery Group, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Kadmon Holdings, Inc., Lonza, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Nightstar Therapeutics PLC, Origene Technologies, Inc. These market players are increasingly competing against each other by adopting different market strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership & collaboration and so on. The research and development for innovative gene editing technology will strengthen the competitive environment of the market.

Research Methods and Tools:

To derive the number, the market is analysed by referring annual report of each genomics editing diagnosis and treatment provider. Annual reports of the companies provide deep knowledge about the revenue in a particular region and other prospects. Furthermore, an overview of dominating and fastest growing segment market share is also derived on the basis of information provided by annual reports of the company. Beside this, geographical locations of major market player are analysed. Expansion or acquisition of manufacturing unit in a particular region has been taken into consideration for market estimation. The US, European countries, Japan, China, India and Brazil are the major location taken in to consideration.

Companies Mentioned

AGENOVIR CORP

2. BENCHLING, INC.

3. CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES, INC.

4. CRISPR THERAPEUTICS INC.

5. EDITAS MEDICINE INC.

6. EGENESIS BIO

7. EXONICS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

8. GENSCRIPT

9. HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP

10. INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

11. INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

12. KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

13. LONZA

14. MERCK KGAA

15. NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS

16. NIGHTSTAR THERAPEUTICS PLC

17. ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

18. POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

19. SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

20. SYNTHEGO CORP

21. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

22. TOCAGEN, INC.

23. TRANSPOSAGEN BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC.

24. VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

