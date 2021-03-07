Global Antiscalant Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024

www.MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Antiscalant Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Antiscalant is a chemical injected into the feed water before the water is entered into the system. The chemical delays the reaction time between the bicarbonate and calcium magnesium, thereby controlling the formation of scales. Carbonates, phosphates and sulfates are the major products used in various water treatment applications on account their superior antiscalant properties.

In consumption market, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 64.23% of the Middle East consumption volume in total.

Antiscalant has several types, which include phosphonates, carboxylates/acrylic and sulfonates, etc. And each type has different application fields relatively. With cleaning effect of Antiscalant, the downstream application industries will need more Antiscalant products. So, Antiscalant has a huge market potential in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Antiscalant market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Antiscalant business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Antiscalant value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Phosphonates

Carboxylates/Acrylic

Sulfonates

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power and Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Desalination

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

NALCO

Dow Chemical

BWA Water Additives

Italmatch Chemicals Group

Ashland

Avista Technologies

Clariant

Kemira OYJ

General Electric

American Water Chemicals

Veolia

