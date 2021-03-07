Global Baijiu Market 2019-2024 – Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, Yanghe Brewery, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Fen Chiew Group, Baiyunbian Group, Xifeng Liquor, Hetao Group, Yingjia Group, Kouzi Liquor, Guoj

Global Baijiu Market 2019-2024:

“Global Baijiu Market” report focuses on the comprehensive study of the market involving technological developments, future plans, supply, sales revenue, production, dimensions, overview, manufacturers, growth rate, price, deals, and revenue for the detailed analysis of the Baijiu Market. Moreover, report of the Baijiu efficiently offers the needed characteristics of the global Baijiu market for the individuals and people looking for the business for investments, mergers & acquisitions and new dealers worried in examining the respected global ‘Baijiu Industry facilities for research. It also enables freely available cost-effective reports of the study that is the final answer of the customized research done by the inner team of the experts.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of Baijiu thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to Baijiu segment from mainstream beer. The Baijiu industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for Baijiu than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with Baijiu fetches higher profitability.

The report also presents the Baijiu market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

• Kweichow Moutai Group

• Wuliangye

• Yanghe Brewery

• Daohuaxiang

• Luzhou Laojiao

• Langjiu Group

• Gujing Group

• Shunxin Holdings

• Fen Chiew Group

• Baiyunbian Group

• Xifeng Liquor

• Hetao Group

• Yingjia Group

• Kouzi Liquor

• Guojing Group

• King’s Luck Brewery

• Jingzhi Liquor

• Red Star

• Laobaigan

• JNC Group

• Golden Seed Winery

• Yilite

• Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

• Jinhui Liquor

• Weiwei Group

• Tuopai Shede

• Xiangjiao Winery

• Shanzhuang Group

• Taishan Liquor

• Gubeichun Group

• Shuijingfang Group

• Jiugui Liquor

• Huangtai Liquor

Market report of the Baijiu also studies the different segmentation of the market on the basis of dissimilar types, demography, key players and applications working in the market. Report of the Baijiu market has a different chapter describing the participants playing major role in the global Baijiu market growth. These information of the Baijiu market helps in offering the proper understanding of the development of the Baijiu Industry growth. Moreover, the information of this report will allow setting a standard for the vendors of new competitors in the industry. To offer efficient research, the market report has measured the period from 2013-2018 as a basic year and the ancient year correspondingly. Report mainly estimates for the period of 2019-2024. In terms of the detailed historical data a profound analysis for the calculated period is produced for better enlargement of the global Baijiu Market.

This report provides the comprehensive study of the market which is particularly constructed on a procedure that allows concentrating keenly on every serious characteristic of the global Baijiu market growth. This research report provides present and future market trends amongst the several industrial sectors like transportation, new materials, energy, chemicals, daily consumer goods and more. This Global Baijiu Market research report is positively using the technology to achieve the massive and complex market database, provides reports of the research. Main aim of this report is to support the clients in accomplishing the maintainable growth by offering the qualitative and understanding reports and helps clients to realize the economic power in the market.

Segmentation by product type:

• Thick-flavor

• Sauce-flavor

• Light-flavor

• Others

Segmentation by application:

• Corporate Hospitality

• Government Reception

• Family Dinner

• Other

Report on the Baijiu Market is arranged on the procedure of the research that are considering the severe challenges of the market. Baijiu Market report also defines the complete study of the major regions of the global Baijiu Market, one of the vibrant characteristic of the global market report provides.

Global Baijiu Market report immensely protects a wide analysis of the market focusing on the strengths, threats, weaknesses and opportunities for the global Baijiu market growth. Therefore, report determines the insights of Baijiu industry and selective comments from the experts all over the world.

TOC Points:

2019-2024 Global Baijiu Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Baijiu Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Baijiu Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Baijiu Segment by Type

2.2.1 Thick-flavor

2.2.2 Sauce-flavor

2.2.3 Light-flavor

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Baijiu Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Baijiu Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Baijiu Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Baijiu Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Baijiu Segment by Application

2.4.1 Corporate Hospitality

2.4.2 Government Reception

2.4.3 Family Dinner

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Baijiu Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Baijiu Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Baijiu Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Baijiu Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Baijiu by Players

3.1 Global Baijiu Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Baijiu Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Baijiu Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Baijiu Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Baijiu Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Baijiu Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Baijiu Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Baijiu Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Baijiu Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Baijiu Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Baijiu by Regions

4.1 Baijiu by Regions

4.1.1 Global Baijiu Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Baijiu Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Baijiu Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Baijiu Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Baijiu Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Baijiu Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Baijiu Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Baijiu Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Baijiu Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Baijiu Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Baijiu Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Baijiu Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Baijiu Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Baijiu Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Baijiu Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Baijiu Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Baijiu by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Baijiu Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Baijiu Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Baijiu Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Baijiu Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Baijiu by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Baijiu Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Baijiu Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Baijiu Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Baijiu Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Baijiu Distributors

10.3 Baijiu Customer

11 Global Baijiu Market Forecast

11.1 Global Baijiu Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Baijiu Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Baijiu Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Baijiu Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Baijiu Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Baijiu Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Kweichow Moutai Group

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.1.3 Kweichow Moutai Group Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Kweichow Moutai Group News

12.2 Wuliangye

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.2.3 Wuliangye Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Wuliangye News

12.3 Yanghe Brewery

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.3.3 Yanghe Brewery Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Yanghe Brewery News

12.4 Daohuaxiang

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.4.3 Daohuaxiang Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Daohuaxiang News

12.5 Luzhou Laojiao

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.5.3 Luzhou Laojiao Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Luzhou Laojiao News

12.6 Langjiu Group

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.6.3 Langjiu Group Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Langjiu Group News

12.7 Gujing Group

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.7.3 Gujing Group Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Gujing Group News

12.8 Shunxin Holdings

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.8.3 Shunxin Holdings Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Shunxin Holdings News

12.9 Fen Chiew Group

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.9.3 Fen Chiew Group Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Fen Chiew Group News

12.10 Baiyunbian Group

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Baijiu Product Offered

12.10.3 Baiyunbian Group Baijiu Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Baiyunbian Group News

12.11 Xifeng Liquor

12.12 Hetao Group

12.13 Yingjia Group

12.14 Kouzi Liquor

12.15 Guojing Group

12.16 King’s Luck Brewery

12.17 Jingzhi Liquor

12.18 Red Star

12.19 Laobaigan

12.20 JNC Group

12.21 Golden Seed Winery

12.22 Yilite

12.23 Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

12.24 Jinhui Liquor

12.25 Weiwei Group

12.26 Tuopai Shede

12.27 Xiangjiao Winery

12.28 Shanzhuang Group

12.29 Taishan Liquor

12.30 Gubeichun Group

12.31 Shuijingfang Group

12.32 Jiugui Liquor

12.33 Huangtai Liquor

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

