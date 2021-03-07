Global Childhood Vaccines Market 2023 A Professional Outlook, Business Opportunity Assessment and Industry Demand Forecast

“WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Childhood Vaccines Market : Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023”.”

Childhood Vaccines market 2023

Global Childhood Vaccines Market Vaccines are the biological preparations which provide the active acquired immunity to the particular disease. Generally, the vaccines contain a substance that resembles the disease causing agent, and is prepared from killed or weakened form of microbe, its toxin or its surface proteins. Agents present in the vaccines stimulate the immune system of the body for recognition of the agent as foreign so that the body’s immune system can easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Childhood vaccines are commonly administered to the age group of 3-8 years which may include DPT vaccine for Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus, Hepatitis, Influenza, and Measles vaccines, among others.

Global Market Outline: Childhood Vaccines Market

The global childhood vaccines market is expanding at robust CAGR due to increase in the birth rate. Increase in the awareness regarding vaccination of various diseases in developed countries, initiations took by various government and non-governmental organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), and Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and growth in adoption of vaccines fuel the childhood vaccines market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, government insurance and reimbursement scenario, low cost of vaccines, development of new vaccines for various diseases, and an increase in the healthcare expenditure might boost the global childhood vaccines market growth over the forecast period. However, adverse effects associated with the vaccines, stringent regulatory policies, and lack of awareness regarding the diseases and vaccination in low-income countries might hamper the growth of childhood vaccines market over the forecast period.

Global Childhood Vaccines market is segmented based on device type and end-user

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2804966

Key Vendors

MedImmune (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Bavarian Nordic (U.S.)

Astellas Pharma (Japan)

CSL Limited (Australia)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc(U.K.)

Protein Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Organobalance GMBH (Germany)

Biological E (India)

Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Based on vaccine type, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Inactivated Vaccines

Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Others

Based on the route of administration, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Based on the application, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Polio

Measles

Hepatitis-B

Others

Based on the composition, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Mono vaccines

Combination vaccines

Based on the end-user, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2804966

Scope of the Report:

Nowadays, the global childhood vaccines market is in the mature stage, competitors are focusing on the development of new vaccines for various diseases. Increase in the prevalence of various diseases such as measles, hepatitis, diphtheria, and among others might fuel the growth of childhood vaccines market. Acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, launch of new products, and technological developments are some of the key strategies followed by various companies for increasing their share in the global childhood vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2011, Sanofi Pasteur has inked a licensing deal with Germany’s Organobalance that gives Sanofi access to a modified yeast strain for use in vaccines. Similarly, in October 2014, MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., announced that the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to the Company’s vaccine intended for the treatment of the childhood cancer neuroblastoma. In addition, in January 2013 GSK, Biological E partner on childhood vaccine to produce a 6-in-1 vaccine to protect against polio and 5 other diseases. The innovation of single vaccine for multiple diseases might fuel the global childhood vaccines market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, the childhood vaccines market has been segmented into the following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. U.S. childhood vaccines market is expected to dominate the North America regional revenue share over the coming years due to burgeoning awareness levels and adoption of state-of-art technologies to the production of vaccines. North America holds the largest share attributed to increase in the prevalence of various diseases such as pertussis (In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S), measles, and hepatitis etc. In addition, increase in the R&D of vaccines, rise in the healthcare expenditure, and favourable reimbursement scenario might fuel the childhood vaccines market growth in the North America region. Europe childhood vaccines market holds a dominant share owing to increase in the awareness of vaccination regarding various diseases. For instance, France made that vaccination is mandatory from 2018 because of children are dying of measles (according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there were 79 cases of measles reported in France in the first two months of 2017). Increase in the healthcare expenditure and research and development activities boost the market in the Europe. Asia-Pacific is an emergent market for childhood vaccines due to increase in the birth rate, especially in India and China. Increase in adoption for vaccination, and growth in the prevalence of infectious disease might fuel the childhood vaccines market growth in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Due to less cost of vaccines, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also hold a significant share in childhood vaccination market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Childhood Vaccines Market Introduction Global Childhood Vaccines Market Dynamics Global Childhood Vaccines Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Childhood Vaccines Market, By Device Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Childhood Vaccines Market Forecast, By End-User, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Childhood Vaccines Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 North America Childhood Vaccines Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Europe Childhood Vaccines Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Asia-Pacific Childhood Vaccines Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Latin America Childhood Vaccines Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Middle East and Africa Childhood Vaccines Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)