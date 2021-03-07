Global Data Center Networking Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Data Center Networking Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The data center networking vendors are focusing on delivering best-in-class dynamic network infrastructure that can help to consolidate applications and servers and virtualizes its system resources along with improving overall performance, availability, and energy efficiency, thereby providing a more flexible and dynamic Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. Today’s data center networking infrastructure solution is based on open standards. It optimizes performance and enables consolidation which in turn increases network scalability and resiliency, simplifies operations and streamlines management along with lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This solution also automates the network infrastructure management, making existing infrastructure easily adaptable and flexible, especially for cloud service providers, for third party application deployments.

In 2018, the global Data Center Networking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Networking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Brocade

Cisco

Dell

EMC

Extreme Networks

Equinix

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard (HP)

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Microsoft

NEC

Vmware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunication Service Providers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Networking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

