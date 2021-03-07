Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc.

Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.

With a rise in income levels, the demand for edible fungus is bound to increase across all major developing nations such as India, Thailand, and Canada. China has been producing mushrooms at low costs with the help of seasonal growing, state subsidies, and capturing the potential markets such as the U.S., Germany, and France, with processed edible fungus at costs not remunerative to the growers in other edible fungus producing countries.

China produces more than 85% of edible fungus in the world. In China, it is the six largest plantation product following Grain, cotton, oil, vegetable and fruit. There are about 70~80 kinds of edible fungus in China, and about 50 kinds has been industrialized. Around 20 kinds can be produced in large scale. In 2014, the 7 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus bisporus, Cloud ear fungus and Pleurotus eryngii. In the world wide, factory production is adopted by most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Europe and North America. In Japan, the share of factory production takes more than 90% of total yield, while the ratio in Taiwan and Korea are above 95%. Factory production is the development trend of edible fungus industry, and would also be the key factor that driven the development of edible fungus industry in China.

The worldwide market for Edible Fungus (Edible Products) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Xuerong Biotechnology,Ruyiqing,JUNESUN FUNGI,China Greenfresh Group,Shanghai Bright Esunyes,Starway Bio-technology,Shanghai Finc Bio Tech,Jiangsu Hualv,HuBei SenYuan,Beiwei Group,Shandong Youhe,Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food,Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs,Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture,Shenzhen Dalishi,Yukiguni Maitake,HOKTO,Green Co and More….

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Edible Fungus (Edible Products) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Edible Fungus (Edible Products), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Edible Fungus (Edible Products) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

