Global Facial Rejuvenation Market 2023 Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Emerging Technologies Forecast

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Facial rejuvenation is a combination of medical and cosmetic procedure that is carried out the youthful appearance to the human face. Facial rejuvenation is carried by either minimally invasive or non-invasive treatment which aims to restore skin elasticity and enables maintain a youthful appearance in the neck and face region. Facial rejuvenation plays a vital role in skin protection from sun damage. In young ages, human naturally defend their bodies from sun damage by neutralization of free radicals which are reactive oxygen atoms damage the skin’s collagen. However, human bodies lose the resistance towards ultra violet radiations in older age. The signs of sun damage include wrinkles, enlarged pores, sagging skin, freckling or spotting and spider veins. Many treatments such as microabrasion, dermabrasion, topical creams, chemical peels, dermal fillers, and cosmetic surgery are available for the protection of skin from sun damage.

The global Facial Rejuvenation market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the global population. Rise in the disposable income levels, lifestyle changes, early onset of aging, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive or non-invasive surgical rejuvenation procedures expected fuel the facial rejuvenation market. Furthermore, simple procedures for the treatments, rise in the affordability, availability of beauty products in the market, and shorter treatment duration by patients also boost the facial rejuvenation market over the forecast period. However, lack of properly trained professionals, limited documented evidence of clinical effectiveness, and the implementation of international regulatory mandates for the standardization of cosmetic procedures are the major bottle necks for the growth of facial rejuvenation market over the forecast period.

Key Vendors

Biopolymer GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Lumenis (U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (U.S)

Speciality European Pharma (U.K.)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (U.K.)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.)

Contura International A/S (Denmark)

Cynosure Inc. (U.S.)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (U.S)

Galderma S/A (Switzerland)

Based on product type, the facial rejuvenation market is segmented into the following:

Topical Rejuvenation Products

Keratolytics

Moisturizers

Retinoids

Sunscreens

Hair Removals

Botulinum Products

Dermal Fillers

Absorbable

Non absorbable

Chemical peels

Micro abrasion equipment

Equipment

Laser based equipment

Ultrasound-based equipment

Based on the end-user, facial rejuvenation market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Dermatology clinics

Others

Scope of the Report:

Market players are adopting various key strategies that include acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, agreements, product approvals, and launching of new products to increase share in the facial rejuvenation market. For instance, in June 2009, Anika Therapeutics, signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Palo Alto, Coapt Systems, Inc. for its aesthetic dermatology franchise. Coapt Systems’ suite of bioabsorbable implants for use in facial aesthetic and rejuvenation procedures is highly complementary to Anika’s injectable filler that corrects lines and wrinkles on the face. In addition, in July 2008, Johnson & Johnson received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to market Evolence, an injectable collagen for treating facial wrinkles. Moreover, in April 2016, Merz Pharma made a strategic venture investment in Cytrellis Biosystems, for developing a new class of non-surgical products to combat sagging skin associated with aging.

Geographically, the facial rejuvenation market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the facial rejuvenation market. Owing to change in the lifestyle, increase in the healthcare expenditure and skilled professionals the region for minimally invasive surgeries. Europe facial rejuvenation market holds a dominant share attributed to increase in the aging population, technological developments in the facial rejuvenation procedures such as minimally invasive or non-surgical procedures might fuel the market in European region over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounts for the significant share due to increase in the population companies setting up manufacturing facilities in the region. In addition, rising awareness about skin problems is also supporting the growth of facial rejuvenation market in Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Introduction Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Dynamics Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Facial Rejuvenation Market, By Device Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Forecast, By End-User, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 North America Facial Rejuvenation Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Europe Facial Rejuvenation Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Asia-Pacific Facial Rejuvenation Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Latin America Facial Rejuvenation Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Middle East and Africa Facial Rejuvenation Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

