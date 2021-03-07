Global Mulch Films Market 2023 Industry Dynamics, Top Players, Current Trends and Revenue Forecast
WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Mulch Films Market : Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023”.
Global Mulch Films Market: By Product Type (Clear or Transparent Mulch Films, Colored Mulch Films, Black Mulch Films, Degradable Mulch Films), By Material Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023
Global Market Outline: Mulch Films Market
Mulch film is a layer of material applied to the soil surface for the conservation of soil moisture, reduction of weed growth, improving the soil fertility and health, and enhancing the visual appeal of crop area. Mulch is usually organic in nature and it may be temporary (bark chips) or permanent (Plastic sheeting). In this process soil covered with mulch films for the protection of plants. These are commonly made up of blends of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE). Mulch films are used in the agriculture and horticulture fields.
Global Mulch Films market is segmented based on device type and end-user
Key Vendors
BASF SE (Germany)
The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.)
RKW Agri Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany)
FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)
Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)
Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)
NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)
Based on the product type, mulch films market is segmented into the following:
Clear or Transparent Mulch Films
Colored Mulch Films
Black Mulch Films
Degradable Mulch Films
Based on material type, mulch films market is segmented into the following:
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
Based on the application, mulch films market is segmented into the following:
Agriculture
Horticulture
Based on the region, mulch films market is segmented into the following:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: Mulch Films Market
Drivers
Increase in the demand for food production due to rise in global population
Technological advancements such as development of biodegradable mulch films
Rise in awareness about the mulch films and sudden changes in environmental conditions
Restraints
High cost of mulch films
Adverse effects associated with organic mulch films
Stringent regulations on the usage of non-biodegradable plastic mulch films
Market Scope: Mulch Films Market
Global mulch films market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application, and region
Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Global Mulch Films Market Introduction
- Global Mulch Films Market Dynamics
- Global Mulch Films Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Global Mulch Films Market, By Device Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Global Mulch Films Market Forecast, By End-User, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Global Mulch Films Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- North America Mulch Films Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Europe Mulch Films Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Latin America Mulch Films Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Middle East and Africa Mulch Films Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023
- Competition Landscape
- Research Methodology
- Key Assumptions and Acronyms
