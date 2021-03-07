Global Paramotors Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2019 To 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Paramotors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paramotors market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18 million by 2024, from US$ 15 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paramotors business, shared in Chapter 3.

Paramotor is the generic name for the harness and propulsive portion of a powered paraglider (“PPG”). There are two basic types of paramotors; foot launch and wheel launch. Foot launch models consists of a frame that combines powerplants (engine), caged propeller, and harness (with integrated seat) attached with quick release buckles to the operator’s back.

The global paramotor market largely derives its growth from the tourism industry. Increasing urbanization, changing demographics, evolving lifestyle, increased awareness of new products, growth in outdoor vacation trips, and rise in dual household incomes have helped the market grow.

The improved distribution channels and marketing initiatives through digital channels and rise in the interest and participation of consumers in outdoor activities are factors that play a crucial role in the increased demand for adventure sports equipment including paramotor.

The segments of the global paramotor market on the basis of type are 2-stroke and 4-stroke paramotors. Amongst them, the segment of 2-stroke dominates in terms of revenue and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BlackHawk paramotor

Fresh Breeze

Nirvana Paramotor

Fly Products

PAP Paramotors

ParaJet Paramotors

Macfly Paramotor

U-Turn USA

PXP Paramotor

Adventure

G-Force Paramotors

Miniplane

Air Conception

HE Paramotores

JSTOL

This study considers the Paramotors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

2-Srtoke Paramotor

4-Srtoke Paramotor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Individual

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Paramotors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Paramotors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Paramotors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Paramotors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Paramotors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

