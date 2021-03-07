Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Sheets Market expected to reach US$ 4,633 Mn by 2023 | TMR

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

Ground transportation was the largest end-user segment of the PVB films and sheets market, accounting for more than 45% share in 2014. Solar energy is projected to be the fastest developing end-user segment, expanding at a CAGR of over 6% between 2015 and 2023. Growing demand for photovoltaic modules is expected to drive demand for PVB films and sheets in the solar energy segment.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for PVB films and sheets in 2014. Growth in the region is ascribed to the rising demand from ground transportation industry. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific contributed for more than 35% share of the global PVB films and sheets market in 2014. Solar energy is anticipated to be the fastest growing end-user segment of the PVB films and sheets market during the forecast period. Demand for PVB films and sheets in the region is estimated to be primarily driven by rapid upsurge in the consumption of PVB films and sheets in China, India, and ASEAN countries. Growth in the ground transportation industry is projected to drive demand for PVB films and sheets in Asia Pacific in the next few years. The PVB films and sheets market in North America and Europe is projected to witness accountable growth due to recovery from the economic slowdown. The PVB films and sheets market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow considerably in the next eight years, largely due to growth in ground transportation, and building & construction end-user industries.