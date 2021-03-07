Global PV Power Station Operator Market Forecast to 2025 Detailed in New Research Report
This report focuses on the Global PV Power Station Operator Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PV Power Station Operator development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global PV Power Station Operator market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Enerparc
Aquila Capital
Wattner
Rete Rinnovabile
Enel Green Power
VEI Green
Antin Solar
T-Solar
Fotowatio (FSL)
Abengoa
EDF Energies
DIF
Solairedirect
Lightsource RE
Foresight Group
NRG Energy
BHE Renewables
Sempra Energy
Marubeni Power
Kyocera
Mitsui Chemicals
Eurus Energy
Mahagenco
Tata Power
Sunergy
SPIC
SFCE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
On-grid PV Power Station
Off Grid PV Power Station
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
