Hair Removal Device Market 2024 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Dynamics, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hair Removal Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Removal Device market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 800 million by 2024, from US$ 520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Removal Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

Hair removal is the deliberate removal of body hair. Devices used for hair removal include epilation devices, lasers, threading, intense pulsed light or electrology. Based on technology, the market can segment into mechanical devices, Laser hair removal, Diode epilation, Intense pulsed light (IPL), Home Pulsed Light (HPL) and Combination of optical and bi-polar radiofrequency (RF) energies (either laser or light), etc.

Based on Hair Removal Device types, the demand for laser & IPL devices is comparatively higher than other hair removal products, demand for the traditional epilators is seeing a lower growth than last few years. The relatively high efficiency and the longer effect on the growth of body hair of laser & IPL devices is the main factor behind their surging demand across the world.

The market is quite competitive, key industry players include Philips, Panasonic, Braun, POVOS, Ya-Man, Flyco, Tira, Remington, Silk’n, Iluminage, Epilady and GSD, the market concentration is relatively high, A small amount of major brands occupied the majority market share. Moreover, each and every market player has been offering innovative technology to attract customers which again has been strength for the industry. Brand Voice, Pricing, Strong distribution network as well as package all impact a lot on the end-consumption market and consumers’ Choice.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Philips

Panasonic

Braun

Flyco

Tira

Remington

Silk’n

iluminage

Epilady

GSD

POVOS

Ya-Man

This study considers the Hair Removal Device value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Epilators

Laser & IPL, etc.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

At-Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hair Removal Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hair Removal Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hair Removal Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hair Removal Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hair Removal Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

