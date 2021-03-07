Hand Pump Market 2018-2025 | Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Hand Pump Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Hand Pump market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends, and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hand Pump market analysis segmented by companies, region, type, and Hand Pump becomes an integral part of the transmission and distribution network.

Hand pumps are manually operated pumps; they use human power and mechanical advantage to move fluids or air from one place to another. They are widely used in every country in the world for a variety of industrial, marine, irrigation and leisure activities.

Though there are a great many of US and European manufacturers that make hand pumps, those pumps are mainly designed and made in China. And this is why so many hand pumps look the same. However there are few pump makers such as Grovhac, GPI, GTP from US and WERNER WEITNER from EU manufacturing hand pumps that has exclusive patents in their owned factories.

The Chinese OEM manufacturers are basically OEM companies for foreign brands and ODM companies with their own designs but somehow labeling their products with different brands. The latter ones usually have their own brands and better developed manufacturing skills, larger-scale production lines than those specific OEM companies.

As from our research, those small companies that only produce OEM products gather in the Mid-north China such as Inner Mongolia and Hebei province. Meanwhile the ODM/OEM manufacturers mainly distributed in Southeast China still have around 70% of their products for export.

The Hand Pump market was valued at 180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hand Pump.

Hand Pump market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Hand Pump market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gorman-Rupp

Zep

National Spencer

ATD Tools

GoatThroat

Action Pump

Tuthill

Pump

Graco

Macnaught

Jessberger

Kyoritsu kiko

GROVHAC

AMBICA MACHINE

Great Plains

Vestil

Pro Chem

Toyo

Groz

Jaan-Huei

New Zealand

Alemite

Xylem

ENERPAC

ITH

SCHAAF

Ralston Instruments

Prince Manufacturing

BRAND

Werner Weitner

Gardner Bender

Zhongcheng Pump

Bosheng Pumps

Shanghai Yangguang

Hongyun Safetytools

Shanghai Shangqiu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The Hand Pump market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding future estimations for convincing market growth.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Segment by Type

Rotary Pump

Lever Action Pump

Piston Pump

Drum Siphon Pump

Hydraulic Hand Pump

Segment by Application

Industrial

Civil

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hand Pump consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Hand Pump market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Hand Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Hand Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hand Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hand Pump status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hand Pump manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

