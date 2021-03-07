Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Research Report, Share, Size, Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2023
Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Liquid Hydrogen, Metal Hydrides, Carbon Absorption, Underground Salt Caverns), End-User (Power Generation, Transportation, Chemicals, Metal Working, Others) & Region – Global Forecast till 2023
Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Scenario
Hydrogen energy storage is a process through which the electricity so converted into hydrogen, can be stored and eventually can be re-electrified. Hydrogen energy storage (HES) helps to increase the efficiency of sustainable energy supply systems in the electric grid, gas pipeline systems, and transportation fuels. The hydrogen can be stored in pressurized vessels at 100 to 300 bar. On the other hand, hydrogen can also be stored through technologies such as solid metal hydrides with a very high density. Hydrogen energy storage also facilitates re-electrification in fuel cells with efficiencies up to 50% or burned in combined cycle gas power plants.
The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Technological advancement in addition to growing fuel cell demand will positively trigger the global hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, growing investments in research and development of fuel cell technology present opportunity for industry expansion. For instance, in 2017, Kia motors, South American company, announced the launch of H2 based hybrid automobile fuel cell system driving clean feet implementation, thus driving the demand for hydrogen energy storage market.
Key Players
- VRV S.P.A
- Hbank Technologies Inc.
- Inoxcva
- Mcphy Energy S.A
- Luxfer Holdings PLC
- Worthington Industries Inc.
- Praxair Inc, Linde AG.
- Air Liquide
Segmental Analysis
Global hydrogen energy storage market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, and region.
Based on technology, the market has been classified as liquid hydrogen, metal hydrides, carbon absorption, and underground salt caverns. Liquid hydrogen segment dominates the market due to demand for clean and effective energy source.
Based on end-user, the market has been segmented as power generation, transportation, chemicals, metal working, and others.
Regional Outlook
By regions, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global hydrogen energy storage Market in 2018. Rising demand for hydrogen storage in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by strong demand for ammonia and methanol from countries such as China, India, and Australia. Also, stringent regulations in China on oil refineries for producing cleaner fuels is expected to further boost the hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the government in South Korea and Japan have announced subsidies for manufacturing hydrogen powered fuel cell vehicles and has also extended financial support in developing hydrogen infrastructure further driving the hydrogen energy storage market.
