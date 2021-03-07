The report titled “India Water Purifier Market Overview, 2018-2023” provides a comprehensive analysis of the water purifier market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India Water Purifier Market Overview, 2018-2023

India Water Purifier market has increased with CAGR around 14% during review period in volume terms. It is comprised of RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline or gravity based water purifier. Total water purifier market has segmented into organised water purifier and unorganised water puffier. Both these market has made up of Ro+ water purifier, UV water purifier and Offline/Gravity based water purifier. RO+ water purifier is combination of RO + UV, RO + UF, RO + UV + UF+ etc. Among these, basic RO is major market share holder but will be beaten by Ro + UV + UF at the end of 2022-23. In the year 2016-17, RO+ water purifier and UV water purifier have contributed more than 75% to the total water purifier market in value terms.

Major players operating in the water purifier market of India are Eureka Forbes Ltd, Kent RO Systems Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Ion Exchange India Ltd., Okaya Power Pvt Ltd.

Objective of the study:

• To present a global and Indian overview on water purifier industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India water purifier, in terms of value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India water purifier, in terms of volume.

• To define, classify and forecast water purifier market on the basis of segments like organised and unorganised, RO+, UV and offline water purifier

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the water purifier industry of India

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the water purifier market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of water purifier products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Water Purifier Overview, 2018-2023’” discusses the following aspects of water purifier market in India:

– India Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Organized Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Organized Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Unorganized Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Unorganized Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Water Purifier Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Segment,

– India RO+ Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India RO+ Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Water Purifier Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

– India UV Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India UV Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to water purifier industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

