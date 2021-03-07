Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market to Reflect Significant Incremental Opportunity

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market – Synopsis

MRFR asserts that the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market growing further will reach USD 8337.2 Million by 2023, registering ~5.9% CAGR during 2017 to 2023.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg), a compound comprising of immune proteins (globulins) is administered into the bloodstream to treat patients with the inefficient or damaged immune systems. IVIg suffices the required antibodies by the human body to fight out the immune deficiency, and the consequent infectious attacks. Immunodeficiency Disorder could be a hereditary issue (Primary disorders), or caused due to the exposure to infections, mainly through bodily fluids, along with the cancer drugs and chemotherapy, aging is one of the key risk factor too that could put someone at greater risk of a damaged immune system.

Leveraging to the modern age, people have adopted the heady & unhealthy lifestyles which mirror the prevalence of damaged immune system. Factors such as immense of stress, lack of good quality sleep, inadequate & improper diet and sedentary lifestyle are fuelling the prevalence of Immunodeficiency Disorder. And, the augmented prevalence is predominantly driving the market growth.

The augmenting demand for alternate immunoglobulin replacement therapies, increasing R&D funding, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditures are major driving forces for the market growth. Technological advancements transpired in the medical science, are fostering the market growth exponentially, bringing up novel treatment procedures, & medications in the field of Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market.

Additionally, factors such as growing population and geriatric populace worldwide are fostering the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market growth. Improving economic conditions are providing impetus to the market growth, enabling access to the quality life & to the improved healthcare. investments IVIg

Some of the fervent key players: including Baxter (US), Abeona Therapeutics (US), BDI Pharma (US), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), Biotest AG. (Germany), Grifols Inc. (Spain), CSL Behring (US), Kedrion S.p.A (US), Octapharma (Switzerland), and Shire (Republic of Ireland) lead the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market. Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies keeping them at the forefront of the market competition.

March 28, 2019 — CSL Behring (the US), a leading global biotherapeutics and biopharmaceutical company, manufacturing plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutic products announced the receiving of an approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has for two of its immunoglobulin therapies – named Hizentra and Privigen for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy.

Global IVIg Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the market is segmented into three key dynamics: –

By Types : IgA, (IgA1 & A2), IgD, IgE, IgG, and IgM.

By Applications : Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating, Hypogammaglobulinemia Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, CVID (common variable immunodeficiency), SCI (severe combined immunodeficiency), Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency, Unknown (idiopathic) Immunodeficiency diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, MFS (Miller Fisher Syndrome), AMAN (Acute motor axonal neuropathy) and AMSAN (acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy), Kawasaki disease, and ITP among others.

Industry, Innovation & Related News

Out of these, Hizentra which was previously approved for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PI) is now Japan’s first and only subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) treatment approved for maintenance therapy to treat CIDP. Privigen, an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), is now approved for both acute and maintenance treatment of CIDP in Japan.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market – Geographical Analysis

Globally, North America is the leading Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market for IVIg, accounting for the largest revenue pocket, followed by the Europe & Asia Pacific markets, respectively. The US market backed by the high expenditure on healthcare is the largest contributor to the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorder and rising demand for treatment measures provide impetus to the market growth.

Asia Pacific Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market for the Intravenous Immunoglobulin is expected to perceive an exponential growth. Owing to the huge population and the burgeoning medical treatment market, India & China drive the regional market growth. Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia among the other South East Asian countries are projected to contribute significantly to the regional market growth. With the growing Medical Tourism markets in India & Malaysia the APAC region will register a significant CAGR during the review period.

