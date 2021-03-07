Kombucha Tea Market 2019 By GT’s Living Foods, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Humm Kombucha, LIVE Soda, Red Bull, Wonder Drink, Townshend’s Tea Company, Celestial Seasonings, Kosmic Kombucha, NessAlla Kombucha, Reed’s, Buchi Kombucha

Global Kombucha Tea Market 2019-2024:

The growing Kombucha Tea demand has provided a major boost to the Global Kombucha Tea Market as more companies are shifting their preferences to this growing sector. The market is expected to keep rising at a high CAGR and reach values of high millions by the end of the forecast period of 2019 up to 2024. The global Kombucha Tea market report covers every aspect of the market including statistics and key insights for the customers.

The global Kombucha Tea market has been segmented by region which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Middle East, and Africa. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

In terms of types, the global Kombucha Tea market is segmented into Herbs & Spices, Fruit, Original Industry gaining demand developing regions where the economic growth has boosted the purchasing power of the populace in the region resulting in increasing demand by the people.

The global Kombucha Tea market also covers a detailed analysis of the top key manufacturers in the market along with their company profiles and market shares in each region as well as globally. Some of the players covered in the global Kombucha Tea market report are:

GT’s Living Foods

KeVita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Humm Kombucha

LIVE Soda

Red Bull

Wonder Drink

Townshend’s Tea Company

Celestial Seasonings

Kosmic Kombucha

NessAlla Kombucha

Reed’s

Buchi Kombucha

The report covers the sales, production, and revenue of each of the top players in the global Kombucha Tea market, thus enabling customers to attain thorough knowledge of the competition and hence plan accordingly to tackle them head on and grab the maximum possible market share.

Customers looking to expand into the Kombucha Tea market across the globe or to a major regional market can make the most of the global Kombucha Tea market report. The report is filled with important statistics and data for the customers to attain in-depth knowledge of the global Kombucha Tea market and further their growth.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Kombucha Tea Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Kombucha Tea Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Kombucha Tea Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Kombucha Tea Segment by Type

2.2.1 Herbs & Spices

2.2.2 Fruit

2.2.3 Original

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Kombucha Tea Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Kombucha Tea Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Kombucha Tea Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Kombucha Tea Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Kombucha Tea Segment by Application

2.4.1 Age 40

2.5 Kombucha Tea Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Kombucha Tea Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Kombucha Tea Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Kombucha Tea Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Kombucha Tea by Players

3.1 Global Kombucha Tea Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Kombucha Tea Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Kombucha Tea Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Kombucha Tea Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Kombucha Tea Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Kombucha Tea Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Kombucha Tea Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Kombucha Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Kombucha Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Kombucha Tea Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Kombucha Tea by Regions

4.1 Kombucha Tea by Regions

4.1.1 Global Kombucha Tea Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Kombucha Tea Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Kombucha Tea Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Kombucha Tea Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Kombucha Tea Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Kombucha Tea Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Kombucha Tea Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Kombucha Tea Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Kombucha Tea Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Kombucha Tea Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Kombucha Tea Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Kombucha Tea Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Kombucha Tea Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Kombucha Tea Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Kombucha Tea Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Kombucha Tea Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Kombucha Tea by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Kombucha Tea Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Kombucha Tea Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Kombucha Tea Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Kombucha Tea Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Kombucha Tea by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Kombucha Tea Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Kombucha Tea Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Kombucha Tea Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Kombucha Tea Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 Kombucha Tea Distributors

10.3 Kombucha Tea Customer

11 Global Kombucha Tea Market Forecast

11.1 Global Kombucha Tea Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Kombucha Tea Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Kombucha Tea Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Kombucha Tea Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Kombucha Tea Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Kombucha Tea Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 GT’s Living Foods

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.1.3 GT’s Living Foods Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 GT’s Living Foods News

12.2 KeVita

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.2.3 KeVita Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 KeVita News

12.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.3.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Brew Dr. Kombucha News

12.4 Humm Kombucha

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.4.3 Humm Kombucha Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Humm Kombucha News

12.5 LIVE Soda

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.5.3 LIVE Soda Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 LIVE Soda News

12.6 Red Bull

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.6.3 Red Bull Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Red Bull News

12.7 Wonder Drink

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.7.3 Wonder Drink Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Wonder Drink News

12.8 Townshend’s Tea Company

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.8.3 Townshend’s Tea Company Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Townshend’s Tea Company News

12.9 Celestial Seasonings

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.9.3 Celestial Seasonings Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Celestial Seasonings News

12.10 Kosmic Kombucha

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Kombucha Tea Product Offered

12.10.3 Kosmic Kombucha Kombucha Tea Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Kosmic Kombucha News

12.11 NessAlla Kombucha

12.12 Reed’s

12.13 Buchi Kombucha

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Kombucha Tea consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Kombucha Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Kombucha Tea manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Kombucha Tea with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Kombucha Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

