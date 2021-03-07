Library Furnitures Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Library Furnitures market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4080 million by 2024, from US$ 2520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Library Furnitures business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Library Furnitures market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Library furniture comprises chairs, tables, storage units for books and magazines, display stands, shelves, bookcases, and newspaper reading stands. These products are used by students, teachers, librarians, and other members of schools or colleges. Library furniture is gaining ground as a prominent feature across schools and colleges.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Library Furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality Library Furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Library Furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.
In terms of geographic regions, North America was the major revenue contributor to the market in 2017, with about 34% of global market size. The growth in this region can be attributed to the continuously increasing number of K-12 schools and rapidly evolving higher education universities. The rapid rise in the number of enrollments in these schools and colleges drive the growth of the library furniture market in the education industry.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3005501
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Haworth
Teknion
HNI Corporation
KI
Okamura
Global Furniture Group
KOKUYO
Knoll
VS
Kimball International
Kinnarps
Minyi Furniture
British Thornton
Ailin Technology
Smith System
Lanlin Teaching
Metalliform
Jirong Furniture
This study considers the Library Furnitures value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Library Shelves
Library Tables
Library Seating
Other Furniture
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Higher Education
K-12 Schools
Public Libraries
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-library-furnitures-market-growth-2019-2024
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Library Furnitures consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Library Furnitures market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Library Furnitures manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Library Furnitures with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Library Furnitures submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
If You any query? Feel free to ask us @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3005501
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]