Magnetic Bearings 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties coupled with the Magnetic Bearings industry. In short supply to the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Magnetic Bearings industry.

In Magnetic Bearings product demand market is a fast-growing market, but at present consumption areas are mainly concentrated in Europe and other developed countries.

As large demand of advanced products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter this field. Although sales of Magnetic Bearings brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money is not enough without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter Magnetic Bearings field.

The worldwide market for Magnetic Bearings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 4040 million US$ in 2024, from 2730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Magnetic Bearings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SKF

Schaeffler

Dresser-rand

MECOS

Waukesha Bearings

LTi

Calnetix

Levitronix

Zeitlos

Jiuyishun

Nanjing CIGU

FG-AMB

Tianjin Emaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Magnetic Bearing

Passive Magnetic Bearing

Hybrid Magnetic Bearing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Compressors

Turbines

Pumps

Motors

Generators

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Magnetic Bearings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Active Magnetic Bearing

1.2.2 Passive Magnetic Bearing

1.2.3 Hybrid Magnetic Bearing

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Compressors

1.3.2 Turbines

1.3.3 Pumps

1.3.4 Motors

1.3.5 Generators

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SKF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SKF Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Schaeffler

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Schaeffler Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Dresser-rand

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dresser-rand Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 MECOS

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MECOS Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Waukesha Bearings

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Waukesha Bearings Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 LTi

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 LTi Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Calnetix

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Magnetic Bearings Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Calnetix Magnetic Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

