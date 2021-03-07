Medical Automation Market 2019 By Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, General Electric, Medtronic, Tecan Group, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray, Danaher, Swisslog Holding

Global Medical Automation Market 2019-2024:

This report studies the global market size of Medical Automation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Automation in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Automation market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global market for Medical Automation is expected to be driven by increasing demand from middle age & growing urban population and raising esthetic standards.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Medical Automation include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Medical Automation include :

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

General Electric

Medtronic

Tecan Group

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Accuray

Danaher

Swisslog Holding

Market Size Split by Type

Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

Therapeutics Automation

Lab & Pharmacy Automation Automation

Medical Logistics & Training Automation

Market Size Split by Application

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Institute

Home/Ambulatory Care

In 2017, the global Medical Automation market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Automation market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Medical Automation market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medical Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Medical Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Medical Automation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Automation Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

1.4.3 Therapeutics Automation

1.4.4 Lab & Pharmacy Automation Automation

1.4.5 Medical Logistics & Training Automation

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Medical Automation Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Diagnostic Center

1.5.4 Research Institute

1.5.5 Home/Ambulatory Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Automation Market Size

2.1.1 Global Medical Automation Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Medical Automation Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Medical Automation Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Medical Automation Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Medical Automation Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Medical Automation Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Medical Automation Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Medical Automation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Medical Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Medical Automation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medical Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Medical Automation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Medical Automation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Medical Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical Automation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Automation Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Automation Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Medical Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Medical Automation Revenue by Product

4.3 Medical Automation Price by Product

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Automation Breakdown Data by End User

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Medical Automation by Countries

6.1.1 North America Medical Automation Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Medical Automation by Product

6.3 North America Medical Automation by End User

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Automation by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Medical Automation Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Medical Automation by Product

7.3 Europe Medical Automation by End User

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Automation by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Automation Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Automation by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Automation by End User

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Medical Automation by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Medical Automation Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Medical Automation by Product

9.3 Central & South America Medical Automation by End User

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Automation by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Automation Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Automation Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Automation by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Automation by End User

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Koninklijke Philips

11.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Koninklijke Philips Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Koninklijke Philips Medical Automation Products Offered

11.1.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

11.2 Siemens

11.2.1 Siemens Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Siemens Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Siemens Medical Automation Products Offered

11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.3 General Electric

11.3.1 General Electric Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.General Electric Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 General Electric Medical Automation Products Offered

11.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.4 Medtronic

11.4.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Medtronic Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Medtronic Medical Automation Products Offered

11.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.5 Tecan Group

11.5.1 Tecan Group Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Tecan Group Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Tecan Group Medical Automation Products Offered

11.5.5 Tecan Group Recent Development

11.6 Intuitive Surgical

11.6.1 Intuitive Surgical Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Intuitive Surgical Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Intuitive Surgical Medical Automation Products Offered

11.6.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

11.7 Stryker

11.7.1 Stryker Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Stryker Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Stryker Medical Automation Products Offered

11.7.5 Stryker Recent Development

11.8 Accuray

11.8.1 Accuray Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Accuray Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Accuray Medical Automation Products Offered

11.8.5 Accuray Recent Development

11.9 Danaher

11.9.1 Danaher Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Danaher Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Danaher Medical Automation Products Offered

11.9.5 Danaher Recent Development

11.10 Swisslog Holding

11.10.1 Swisslog Holding Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Swisslog Holding Medical Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Swisslog Holding Medical Automation Products Offered

11.10.5 Swisslog Holding Recent Development

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 Medical Automation Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Medical Automation Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Medical Automation Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Medical Automation Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Medical Automation Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Medical Automation Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Medical Automation Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Medical Automation Forecast

12.5 Europe Medical Automation Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Medical Automation Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Medical Automation Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Automation Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Medical Automation Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

