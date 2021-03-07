Multiple Rocket Launchers Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Multiple Rocket Launchers Market, This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Multiple Rocket Launchers market by product type, application, key manufacturers (NORINCO GROUP, Splav, Roketsan, Avibras, IMI) and key regions and countries.

A multiple rocket launcher (MRL) or multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a type of rocket artillery system. Rockets have different capabilities than artillery, like longer range, and different payloads, for example considerably larger warheads, or multiple warheads. Unguided rocket artillery is notoriously inaccurate and slow to reload, compared to artillery. To overcome this, rockets are combined in systems that can launch multiple rockets simultaneously. Modern rockets can use GPS or inertial guidance, to combine the advantages of rockets with high accuracy.

The multiple rocket launcher industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (technical barriers and material resources), only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of multiple rocket launchers are mainly in US, Russia and China.

Multiple rocket launchers downstream is mainly military industry. In recent years, for the reason to restrain the ISIS from destroying the world peace, the demand for multiple rocket launchers will correspondingly increase.

This study considers the Multiple Rocket Launchers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tracked Rocket Launchers

Wheeled Rocket Launchers

Towed Rocket Launchers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Political

Commerical

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lockheed Martin

NORINCO GROUP

Splav

Roketsan

Avibras

IMI

Others

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

