Nano-chemicals Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Chemicals produced by using nanotechnology on actual or conventional chemical such as propane, ethane, and butane are called Nano-chemicals. These Nano-chemicals display beneficial properties such as anti-corrosion and self-catalysis as compared to the conventional chemicals. These chemicals are known to carry out chemical reactions in less time.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nano-chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Nano-chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

Akzo Nobel

Graphene NanoChem

ANP

BASF

Qinhuangdao Taiji Ring Nano-Products

NanoMas Technologies

Carbon Nanotechnologies

Altair Nanotechnologies

Advanced Nano Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metallic Nanochemicals

Ceramic Nanochemicals

Polymer Nanochemicals

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor and Electronics

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nano-chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metallic Nanochemicals

1.2.2 Ceramic Nanochemicals

1.2.3 Polymer Nanochemicals

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Semiconductor and Electronics

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DuPont

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nano-chemicals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DuPont Nano-chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Akzo Nobel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nano-chemicals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Akzo Nobel Nano-chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Graphene NanoChem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nano-chemicals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Graphene NanoChem Nano-chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 ANP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nano-chemicals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ANP Nano-chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 BASF

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nano-chemicals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BASF Nano-chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Qinhuangdao Taiji Ring Nano-Products

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nano-chemicals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Qinhuangdao Taiji Ring Nano-Products Nano-chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

