Off to University in the UK-2019 By Key Players: Home Bargains, John Lewis, Next, Wilko, Amazon, IKEA, Topshop, The Range, Blackwell’s, Debenhams, Poundland
“Off to University in the UK — 2018” report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the major retail occasion of students starting and returning back to university, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends and consumer attitudes.
Scope:
– The rise in average spend negates the impact of fewer students going to university. Though fewer students going to university dampened demand for off to university products, this was offset by increasing average spend across most off to university categories.
— International students present an opportunity for retailers. The number of EU and non-EU students accepted to study at university in the UK rose in 2018, giving retailers access an opportunity to win new customers.
— The discounters and supermarkets are increasing their share of off to university spend. As students’ budgets are becoming more stretched, value for money and low prices continue to be the most important factors for off to university shoppers.
Key Players:
Home Bargains
John Lewis
Next
Wilko
Amazon
IKEA
Topshop
The Range
Blackwell’s
Debenhams
Poundland
Argos
Primark
Tesco
Dunelm
Asda
B&M
Lidl
Sainsbury’s
Boots
Superdrug
Body Care
The Body Shop
GAME
Dixons Carphone
Apple
New Look
H&M
TK Maxx
JD Sports
River Island
ASOS
Zara
Sports Direct
Ted Baker
WH Smith
The Works
Waterstones
Staples/Office Outlet
Morrisons
AO.com
iTunes/iBook/App Store
Reasons to buy:
– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which off to university categories are shopped the most by consumers and to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.
— Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.
— Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain off to university categories.
— Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each off to university category.
Key Points from TOC:
THE KEY FINDINGS
The Key Findings
Rise in average spend negates the impact of fewer students going to university
International students present an opportunity for retailers
Discounters and supermarkets are increasing their share of off to university spend
Trend insight — stores
Trend insight — online
Trend insight — social media — Instagram
Trend insight — social media — Facebook
Trend insight — social media — Twitter
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
Key findings
Who off to university items were bought for
Promotions and offers
Off to university spending
Off to university statements
Net agreement by shopper type
Off to university statements about buying food
Retailer selection
Retailer ratings — grocers
Retailer ratings — non-food retailers
OFF TO UNIVERSITY
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Channel usage conversion rates
Device usage
Fulfilment
Buying dynamics
METHODOLOGY
Technical details: consumer survey work
