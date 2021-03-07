ORGANIC FERTILIZERS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Organic Fertilizers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Organic Fertilizers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Organic Fertilizers: Overview

The Global Organic Fertilizers is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025. Organic fertilizers are renewable, biodegradable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. Organic fertilizers are a kinder, gentler way to give plants the nutrients they need. Organic fertilizers usually come from plants, animals, or minerals and contain a variety of nutrients to enhance the soil ecosystem. In addition to releasing nutrients, as organic fertilizers break down, they improve the structure of the soil and increase its ability to hold water and nutrients. Over time, organic fertilizers will make soil–and plants–healthy and strong. Augmentation in land area under organic cultivation and technological advancement in the manufacturing of organic fertilizers are the key factors driving the global Organic fertilizers market in upcoming years.

Organic Fertilizers Raw Material Type analysis

On the basis of raw material type, the Organic Fertilizers has been segmented into Plant, Animal and Mineral. Animal segment dominates the global Organic Fertilizers market owing to its containing nutrition, phosphorous, nitrogen, calcium and potassium contents, low quantity requirement, and easy and huge availability of animal waste. Moreover, Animals, fish, and birds are utilized to produce organic fertilizers, including manures, Bat/seabird guano, fish products, blood meal, bone meal, and manure that helps in the growth of crops.

Global Organic Fertilizers Competitive Landscape

Scope of the Report

By Raw Material Type

ü Plant

ü Animal

ü Mineral

By Form

ü Dry

ü Liquid

By Crop Type

ü Cereals & Grains

ü Oilseeds & Pulses

ü Fruits & Vegetables.

By Application

ü Farming

ü Gardening

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Organic Fertilizers with respect to the following geographic segments:

ü North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ü Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

ü Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

ü LATAM

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

ü MEA

o Saudi Africa

o UAE

o Egypt

o Rest of Middle-East

Key Stakeholders

Organic Fertilizers Manufacturers

Organic Fertilizers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Fertilizers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Key Research Objectives Assumptions & Research methodology Executive summary Organic Fertilizers Industry Insights

4.1. Industry segmentation

4.2. Industry ecosystem analysis

4.2.1. Vendor matrix

4.2.2. Distribution channel analysis

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Raw material analysis

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Industry impact and forces

4.6.1. Growth drivers

4.6.2. Industry Challenges

4.7. Company market share analysis,2017

4.8. Growth potential analysis,2017

4.9. Porter’s analysis

4.10. PESTEL analysis Global Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Food Type

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.2.3. By Region

….

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Tata Chemicals Limited

11.2. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ,

11.3. Coromandel International Limited

11.4. National Fertilizers Limited

11.5. Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

11.6. Fertikal N.V.

11.7. Multiplex Group

11.8. Uniflor

11.9. Italpollina spa

11.10. CropAgro

11.11. Walt’s Organic Fertilize

11.12. BioSTAR Organics

11.13. California Organic Fertilizers

11.14. Kribhco

11.15. National Fertilizers Limited

11.16. Biofosfatos do Brasi

Continued….

