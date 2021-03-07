P2P Payments Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Introduction
In 2018, the global P2P Payments market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Money transfers & Payments
Merchandise & Coupons
Travel & Ticketing
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of P2P Payments are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global P2P Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
1.4.3 Money transfers & Payments
1.4.4 Merchandise & Coupons
1.4.5 Travel & Ticketing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global P2P Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail Payments
1.5.3 Travels & Hospitality Payments
1.5.4 Transportation & Logistics Payments
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities Payments
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 P2P Payments Market Size
2.2 P2P Payments Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 P2P Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 P2P Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…………….
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
…………….
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table P2P Payments Key Market Segments
Table Key Players P2P Payments Covered
Table Global P2P Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global P2P Payments Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
Figure Airtime transfer & Top-Ups Figures
Table Key Players of Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Figure Money transfers & Payments Figures
