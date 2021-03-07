Pocket Lighters Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pocket Lighters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pocket Lighters market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3150 million by 2024, from US$ 2770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pocket Lighters business, shared in Chapter 3.

Pocket Lighters can be divided into inflatable and disposable lighters. It is a common consumer goods that closely related to the people’s lives.

The technical barriers of pocket lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in pocket lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China. China is the largest production area many manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong. Besides, China is the largest Consumption market in 2017, with a market share of 36%

According to applications, pocket lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2017, pocket lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 37% of total amount.

According to types, pocket lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. Electronic lighters is the largest market with the share of 58.3% in 2017. Developing countries like India prefer flint lighters.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Baide International

Ningbo Shunhong

Shaodong Maosheng

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Shaodong Huanxing

Shaodong Lianhua

This study considers the Pocket Lighters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Super and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Directly Sales

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pocket Lighters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pocket Lighters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pocket Lighters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pocket Lighters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pocket Lighters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

