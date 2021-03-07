Powder Metallurgy Market to Expand with 6.8% due to Rising Demand across Numerous End Use Industries | TMR

High Uptake of Iron Powder in Numerous Industries to Boost Growth

The powder metallurgy market is segmented on the based on the technical material, end user, and region. Based on material, the global powder metallurgy market is segmented into steel powder, iron powder, and non-ferrous powder. The non-ferrous powder is further sub-segmented into aluminum, tungsten, nickel, copper, cobalt, and others. Of these, iron powder segment dominated the global market for powder metallurgy. This growth is attributable to the wide use of powder metallurgy in for its characteristics such as high heat resistance, high stability, and high density across the automotive, manufacturing of machinery, and chemical industry.

Based on the end user, the global powder metallurgy market is segregated into automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Of these, the automotive segment is witnessing higher demand for manufacturing vehicles with low weight and increasing need for improving automotive output. However, the aerospace segment is expected to witness high demand for the powder metallurgy over the forecast period.

Growing Manufacturing Industries in Asia Pacific to Witness Faster Demand

On the basis of region, the global powder metallurgy market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America dominated the global powder metallurgy market 2017 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to higher demand for the manufacturing additives in the region. Europe is expected to account for the second leading share in the revenue of the global powder metallurgy market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with the faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to expansion of automotive sector in the developing countries present in the region. Additionally, emerging automotive industry across developing countries in the Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global powder metallurgy market are GKN Hoeganaes, H.C. Starck, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, Sandvik AB, and Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. The top three players such as Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, GKN Hoeganaes, and Fine Sinter Company Ltd. are collectively accounted for the share of 35% in 2017 and GKN Hoeganaes accounted for 17.1% share in the revenue of the global powder metallurgy market in the same year. These key players are increasingly taking part in the activities such as mergers and acquisitions for instance, in 2016, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. one of the leading company acquired the US-based manufacturer of assembly parts, Keystone Powdered Metal Co. in order to ensure their strength.