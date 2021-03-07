Professional Skincare Products Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2025

Professional Skincare Products, as known, is a professional products to protect the skin. According to the effect of professional skincare products, it can be divided into Anti-Aging, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection and so on.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Professional Skincare Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Professional Skincare Products industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and USA. Among them, Europe Production value accounted for less than 36.35% of the total value of global Professional Skincare Products in 2015. L’Oreal is the world leading manufacturer in global Professional Skincare Products market with the market share of 5.30% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Professional Skincare Products market managed to increase sales by 3.55% to 9.15 Billion USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Professional Skincare Products performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Professional Skincare Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2023, from 10000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L’Oreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

LVMH

Chanel

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Kanabo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anti-Aging

Anti-Pigmentation

Anti-Dehydration

Sun Protection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Spas and Salons

Medical Institutions

Retail Stores

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Professional Skincare Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Anti-Aging

1.2.2 Anti-Pigmentation

1.2.3 Anti-Dehydration

1.2.4 Sun Protection

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Spas and Salons

1.3.2 Medical Institutions

1.3.3 Retail Stores

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 L’Oreal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 L’Oreal Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 P&G

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 P&G Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Estee Lauder

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Estee Lauder Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Shiseido

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Shiseido Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Unilever

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Unilever Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 LVMH

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 LVMH Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Chanel

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Professional Skincare Products Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Chanel Professional Skincare Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

