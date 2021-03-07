Public Key Infrastructure Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

Description:-

A public key infrastructure (PKI) is a comprehensive system, consisting of a set of rules, policies, and methods to provide public key encryption. It also supports the distribution and identification of public encryption keys, due to which, both the users and devices can securely exchange data over networks such as the Internet or any other verified network. PKI is also responsible for the management of public key encryption. The tremendous growth of the Internet over the past decade has been fueled by the prospects of e-commerce and e-business. Moreover, information security has become a critical part of electronic transactions, where the presence of a supporting PKI has emerged as the most viable option. The public key infrastructure market comprises several segments based on the type of solution, deployment model, and end users. The public key infrastructure is widely adopted in various regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The need for improved operational efficiency and growing concerns of information security are the major factors enhancing the growth of the public key infrastructure market. However, public key encryption is extremely secure and works efficiently, but it is based on a complicated algorithm. While working with huge volumes of encrypted data on a regular basis, the system’s processing speed can slow down due to computational overhead.

The global public key infrastructure market is expected to grow at a 21.12% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 37.38% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with 31.39% and 25.79% market shares respectively. Advancements in technology and growing IT and semiconductor industries are some of the factors propelling the growth of this market. Moreover, the rapid development of security solutions to curb the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks around the world is expected to contribute to the growth of the public key infrastructure market.

The global public key infrastructure market has been segmented based on solution, deployment, end-user, and region.

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented into PIN authentication, enrolment services, secure roaming, inventory of digital identities, and self-registration. On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into aerospace and defense, health and life sciences, human resources, manufacturing, government, BFSI, education, retail, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the larger share with a market value of USD 335.4 million in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.91% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the government segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 91.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.36%.

The global public key infrastructure market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,987.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.12% between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global public key infrastructure market are DocuSign Inc., SIGNiX, Gemalto NV, VeriSign Inc., Comodo Group Inc., Lexmark International Inc., GoDaddy Inc., GlobalSign, Ascertia, Entrust Datacard Corporation, and Assa Abloy Group.

Global Public key infrastructure Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the public key infrastructure market for the next five years

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global public key infrastructure market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by deployment, and end-users

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and research and developments in the public key infrastructure market

Target Audience

• Training and education service providers

• Data integration service providers

• Banking and Insurance service providers

• Technology standards organizations

• Digital signature vendors

• Digital signature service providers

• Product manufacturers/ developers

• Consultancy firms/advisory firms

• Technology investors

• Research institutes,

• System Integrators

• Research/Consultancy firms

……..

