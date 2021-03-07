Residential Air Quality Control Services Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Aden Services , Air Duct Clean , Duraclean , ISS , Trane , Anago Cleaning Systems and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Residential Air Quality Control Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Air Quality Control Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Residential Air Quality Control Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Aden Services
Air Duct Clean
Duraclean
ISS
Trane
Anago Cleaning Systems
Avon
Belfor
Harvard Maintenance
Milliken
ServPro
Sunrise Integrated Facility
V FIX Facility Management Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Maintenance
Cleaning
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Apartments
Standalone Houses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
