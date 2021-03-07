Rising Adoption of Insulation Materials in Building and Construction Sector to Surge Demand for Insulation Materials Market Globally | TMR

Global Insulation Materials Market: Snapshot

Insulation is a material designed to prevent heat or sound from being transmitted from one area to another. It is usually used to keep heat and sound in or out of a house, or to confine it to certain parts of the house. Insulation commonly incorporates materials that consist of millions of tiny pockets of air, which is a good insulator. Insulation materials are defined as those materials or combinations of materials that retard the flow of heat energy by performing one or more of the following functions: conserving energy by reducing heat loss or gain; controlling surface temperatures for personnel protection and comfort; preventing vapor flow and water condensation on cold surfaces; increasing operating efficiency of heating/ventilating/cooling, plumbing, steam process, and power systems in commercial and industrial installations; and reducing emissions of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Increase in usage of fiberglass in construction and automobile industries is estimated to propel the insulation materials market. Consists of fine glass fibers, fiberglass is one of the ubiquitous insulation materials that is commonly used in two different types of insulation: blanket (batts and rolls) and loose-fill.

According to the report by TMR, the global market for insulation materials was valued at US$ 65 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% from 2018 to 2026.

