Sales Tax Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.
North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Sales Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 37.06% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 19.00% of the global market. China occupies 10.86% of the global Sales Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 18.24% of the global Sales Tax Software market.
Thomson Reuters ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sales Tax Software, occupies 33.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Wolters Kluwer, with a market share of 13.76%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 28.94% of the global market in 2016.
In 2018, the global Sales Tax Software market size was 850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sales Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sales Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Avalara
Vertex, Inc.
SOVOS
AccurateTax.com
EGov Systems
CFS Tax Software
Xero
Thomson Reuters
Exactor
Wolters Kluwer
FedTax
Sales Tax DataLINK
PrepareLink LLC
LumaTax
LegalRaasta.com
Service Objects
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sales Tax Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sales Tax Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sales Tax Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Midsize Enterprise
1.5.4 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Sales Tax Software Market Size
2.2 Sales Tax Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Sales Tax Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Sales Tax Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Avalara
12.1.1 Avalara Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sales Tax Software Introduction
12.1.4 Avalara Revenue in Sales Tax Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Avalara Recent Development
12.2 Vertex, Inc.
12.2.1 Vertex, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sales Tax Software Introduction
12.2.4 Vertex, Inc. Revenue in Sales Tax Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Vertex, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 SOVOS
12.3.1 SOVOS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sales Tax Software Introduction
12.3.4 SOVOS Revenue in Sales Tax Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SOVOS Recent Development
12.4 AccurateTax.com
12.4.1 AccurateTax.com Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Sales Tax Software Introduction
12.4.4 AccurateTax.com Revenue in Sales Tax Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AccurateTax.com Recent Development
12.5 EGov Systems
12.5.1 EGov Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sales Tax Software Introduction
12.5.4 EGov Systems Revenue in Sales Tax Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 EGov Systems Recent Development
Continued…….
