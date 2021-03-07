Smart Commercial Drones 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.

DJI, Parrot SA, and 3D Robotics captured the top three revenue share spots in the Smart Commercial Drones market in 2015. DJI dominated with 57.18 percent revenue share, followed by Parrot SA with 8.11 percent revenue share and 3D Robotics with 5.00 percent revenue share.

Policy is an important factor influencing Smart Commercial Drones market. The policy development catalyzes the development of Smart Commercial Drones market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

In 2018, the global Smart Commercial Drones market size was 1410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 179600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 83.3% during 2019-2025.