Software Defined Wide Area Network Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2025

The Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is an emerging solution for networking, which is aimed at simplifying and enhancing branch and remote office connectivity. This provides an improved and secure internet connectivity that allows administrators to manage the WAN, identify, and address service issues. It also helps businesses to manage their connections between the internet, external cloud services, data center and sites. The integration of hardware and software reduces the need for hardware and increases the enterprises business. The SD-WAN has been gaining attention due to the operational benefits and huge cost savings over traditional WAN infrastructure.

The Software Defined Network (SDN) adoption in the data center is gaining strong interest with SD-WAN. It is expected that over the next 5 years, many organizations will deploy SD-WAN solution for the development of branch networking solutions. The report is segmented into network components, deployment, services, products, verticals, and regions. North America is expected to have the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The emerging regions such as Latin America and MEA are also expected to increase their spending on SD-WAN over the next 2 years. There will be an increased demand from the enterprises for more flexible, open, and cloud-based WAN technologies.

It is estimated that the “Worldwide Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)” market will witness a CAGR of around 90.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The reducing operational cost is one of the major drivers for SD-WAN adoption. There is an increased interest among the organizations and many new startups are going after the potential in the SD-WAN market. The key players covered in this report are VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Viptela, Inc., CloudGenix, Citrix System, Nuage Networks, Cisco Systems, Versa networks, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.1.1 WAN

3.1.2 SDN

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 SaaS

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Definition

4.3 Impact

4.4 Architecture

4.5 Evolution

4.6 SD-WAN Value Chain

4.7 Market Segmentation

4.8 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Difference Between SND and SD-WAN

5.2 Difference Between Traditional WAN and SD-WAN

5.3 Advantage, Disadvantages and Need for SD WAN

5.4 Need of SD-WAN

5.5 SD-WAN features

5.6 Things need to be consider before the adoption of SD-WAN

5.7 Market Dynamics

5.7.1 Drivers

5.7.1.1 Increasing MPLS cost

5.7.1.2 Reduce the complex infrastructure

5.7.1.3 Increase in the bandwidth

5.7.1.4 Increased flexibility

5.7.1.5 Need for improving traffic management

5.7.2 Restraints

5.7.2.1 Huge implementation cost

5.7.2.2 Interoperability issues

5.7.2.3 Lack of SD-WAN standards

5.7.3 Opportunities

5.7.3.1 New revenue generation for service providers

5.7.3.2 Improved customer value

5.7.3.3 High operational efficiency

5.7.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 Network Components

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 MPLS

6.1.2 Internet Broadband

6.1.3 4G/LTE

7 Services

7.1 Overview

7.2 CSP (Communication Service Provider)

7.3 MSP (Managed Service Provider)

7.4 Cloud Managed Service

Continued……

