Sri Lanka Insurance Market Industry Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021

“The Insurance Industry in Sri Lanka, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021″ report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Sri Lankan insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2012-2016) and forecast period (2016-2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Sri Lankan economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311916

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Sri Lankan insurance industry, including –

– The Sri Lankan insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

– A comprehensive overview of the Sri Lankan economy and demographics

– Details of the competitive landscape in the Sri Lankan insurance industry

– The various distribution channels in the Sri Lankan insurance industry

– Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Sri Lankan insurance industry

– Analysis of natural hazards in the Sri Lankan insurance industry.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Sri Lanka

– It provides historical values for the Sri Lankan insurance industry for the report’s 2012-2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016-2021 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Sri Lankan insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2021.

– It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

– It analyzes the various distribution channels in Sri Lanka.

– It profiles the top insurance companies in Sri Lanka, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Sri Lankan insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Sri Lankan insurance industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Sri Lankan insurance industry.

– Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Sri Lankan insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Companies Mentioned:

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd

Ceylinco General Insurance Ltd

Ceylinco Life Insurance Ltd

Janasahkthi General Insurance Ltd

AIA Insurance Lanka PLC

Union Assurance PLC

Union General Insurance Ltd

Softlogic Life Insurance

Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd

People’s Insurance Ltd

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2311916

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.